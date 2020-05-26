The International Window Film Association: Medical Professionals Suggest Car Window Film Tint For UV Protection

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / With a growing body of medical professionals recommending window film tint to protect automotive vehicle occupants from the sun's harmful UV rays, the International Window Film Association (IWFA) has produced a guideline for inspecting professionally installed automotive window film tint. The guideline, which is available for free from the IWFA, is designed to assist both consumers and industry professionals to better understand the visual quality that should be expected following the installation of automotive window film tint.



"The IWFA earlier had developed a guideline for reviewing the visual quality of window film that has been professionally installed on windows, doors and skylights," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "It was only a matter of time before our automotive window film tint professionals sought similar guidelines for their installations on vehicles," he added. The guideline is intended to assist consumers in their understanding of what to expect from a professional installation of window film tint on a vehicle.

According to the IWFA, window film tints may add important safety features, vehicle interior temperature reduction benefits and may also improve the appearance of a vehicle. Among the safety features that window film tint may add is helping to protect a vehicle's occupants from the sun's harmful UV rays, which are present at all times during the day, rain or shine. Medical research has shown that U.S. drivers have a significantly higher risk of developing skin cancer down the left side of their face and arms from the sun's harmful UVA rays, which pass through unprotected glass.

A growing body of medical professionals and organizations recommend that drivers have aftermarket automotive window film tint professionally installed on their vehicle's side windows to reduce their exposure to the sun's UV spectrum by 99%. The IWFA states that all quality window films will block 99% of the sun's harmful UV rays.

Like other vehicle components and after-market add-ons, window film tint may be regulated by local authorities. The IWFA, representing leading manufacturers, distributors and dealers of window film, maintains a database of vehicle tint laws that may be accessed at https://iwfa.com/news-events/state-law-charts.

