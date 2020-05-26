Technavio has been monitoring the global carbon fiber market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Formosa Plastics, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Chemical, SGL Group, TEIJIN, and TORAY INDUSTRIES, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Global Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Global Carbon Fiber Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Aerospace and Defense
- Sports and Leisure
- Wind Energy
- Automotive
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- The Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our global carbon fiber market report covers the following areas:
- Global Carbon Fiber Market size
- Global Carbon Fiber Market trends
- Global Carbon Fiber Market industry analysis
This study identifies capacity expansions and emergence of new production plants as the prime reasons driving the global carbon fiber market growth during the next few years.
Global Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global carbon fiber market, including some of the vendors such as Formosa Plastics, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Chemical, SGL Group, TEIJIN, and TORAY INDUSTRIES. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the global carbon fiber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Global Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist global carbon fiber market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the global carbon fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the global carbon fiber market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global carbon fiber market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Global carbon fiber market by raw materials
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sports and leisure Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wind energy Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
- Increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector
- Collaborations between carbon fiber manufacturers and end-use industries
- Market challenges
- High competition from substitutes
- High cost of carbon fibers
- Limitations of carbon fibers
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Capacity expansions and new plants
- New product launches
- Rise in the demand from the wind energy sector
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Formosa Plastics
- Hexcel
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- SGL Group
- TEIJIN
- TORAY INDUSTRIES
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
