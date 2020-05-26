Technavio has been monitoring the global carbon fiber market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Formosa Plastics, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Chemical, SGL Group, TEIJIN, and TORAY INDUSTRIES, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Global Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Global Carbon Fiber Market is segmented as below:

Application Aerospace and Defense Sports and Leisure Wind Energy Automotive Others

Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA



Global Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our global carbon fiber market report covers the following areas:

Global Carbon Fiber Market size

Global Carbon Fiber Market trends

Global Carbon Fiber Market industry analysis

This study identifies capacity expansions and emergence of new production plants as the prime reasons driving the global carbon fiber market growth during the next few years.

Global Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global carbon fiber market, including some of the vendors such as Formosa Plastics, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Chemical, SGL Group, TEIJIN, and TORAY INDUSTRIES. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the global carbon fiber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist global carbon fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the global carbon fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global carbon fiber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global carbon fiber market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Global carbon fiber market by raw materials

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sports and leisure Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wind energy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Automotive Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector

Collaborations between carbon fiber manufacturers and end-use industries

Market challenges

High competition from substitutes

High cost of carbon fibers

Limitations of carbon fibers

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Capacity expansions and new plants

New product launches

Rise in the demand from the wind energy sector

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Formosa Plastics

Hexcel

Mitsubishi Chemical

SGL Group

TEIJIN

TORAY INDUSTRIES

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

