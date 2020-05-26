Sveriges Riksbank: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT MAY-28-2020
|Transaction type:
|Reverse Transaction
|Operation type:
|Liquidity providing
|Tender date:
|MAY-28-2020
|Time for submission of bids
|14.00-14.30 (CEST)
|Start date:
|JUN-1-2020
|Maturity date:
|AUG-24-2020
|Duration:
|84 days
|Offered volume:
|10.0 bln
|Min bid amount:
|100 mln
|Maximum bid amount:
|4.0 bln
|Max number of bids:
|10
|Lowest interest supplement:
|0.25 percentage points
|Min bid rate:
|t.b.a.
|Allocation time:
|15.00 (CEST) on Tender date
Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30
