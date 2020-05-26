EPM Dupont Fund is Pleased to Announce Our New Regional Representative in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / EPM Dupont Fund is an exempted company incorporated with limited liability funds in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation in the value of its assets. EPM DUPONT FUND is using the most popular trading platform provided by global leading brokers. Client's funds are segregated and kept in tier 1 banks monitored by a strict regulatory body and supervised by GLOBAL ASSETS TRUSTEE (M) Berhad. Therefore, clients can be rest assured that their funds are completely safe. Established in 2014, EPM Dupont Fund has operated with a fund size of millions of US dollars. With a senior professional investment team, we have a deeper understanding of jurisdictional issues and requirements related to cross-border portfolio management. The management team has the professional and related legal and accounting qualifications.

Mr Kevin Nguyen - EPM Dupont Fund Vietnam Representative

EPM Dupont Fund is currently looking for projects to invest in real estate, telecommunication, agriculture, fintech and other projects, especially in Vietnam. Having a deep understanding about the region itself and the global market in general, we would like to introduce Mr. Kevin Nguyen to our board and acts as our representative in the Vietnam region. He has been working in the region for over 15 years and vast exposure in finance, banking and as well as in marketing. Apart from his professional skills, his knowledge and network will help EPM Dupont Fund in leveraging upon to expand the network, qualifying and searching for potential projects as well as investors.

For more information about EPM Dupont Fund cooperation in Vietnam, please contact: Mr. Kevin Nguyen - EPM Dupont Fund Vietnam Representative.

Email:

kevinepmdupontfund@gmail.com

enquiry@epmdupontfund.com

SOURCE: EPM Dupont Fund

