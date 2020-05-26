Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource that highlights the steps to build a successful analytics-driven Voice of Customer (VoC) program.

Voice of customer analytics focuses on analyzing the customer's voice to better understand their perspectives and analyze factors affecting their decisions. It also leverages advanced analytics techniques such as text analytics, sentiment analysis, speech analytics, and web and social media analytics to integrate customer datasets and gain a comprehensive view of the customer's voice. Having said that it's essential to note that VoC analytics programs not only help to transform the way businesses work but also present a whole new gamut of opportunities for modern enterprises.

To make customer-centric decisions that aim to enhance customer experience businesses must gather and analyze their customer's opinions. Collecting feedback from your customers is as simple as asking them questions to understand their expectations. There exist many ways using which business can unearth valuable information from their customers, to help you get started our customer analytics experts have listed few widely accepted methods using which business can decipher their customer's voice.

"The use of customer feedback forms can not only help you gather VoC data but also analyzes customer satisfaction levels based on their scores or comments," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

5 Steps to Build a Successful Voice of Customer Analytics Program

Gather customer data from disparate sources

The first step in building a successful voice of customer program revolves around establishing the goals of the program followed by gathering the data from relevant sources. A detailed assessment of all customer touchpoints will help businesses to identify the best methods to capture and optimize customer data obtained from disparate sources.

Turn data into insights

To fully understand the information encapsulated in VoC data, you must first transform complex datasets into a more structured dataset that can be queried by analysts and consumed by sophisticated machine learning algorithms to extract actionable insights.

Analyze insights to better understand customer needs

To address the growing customer expectations, businesses need to turn data into insights and analyze them to better understand their customers' needs and preferences. The use of technologies like BI tools, real-time monitoring, and reporting dashboards can help organizations to analyze VoC data to determine common trends and identify customer pain points.

Leverage analytics to determine factors influencing customer feedback

Leveraging advanced analytics solutions to perform root cause analysis helps businesses to analyze real-time VoC data to determine factors influencing customer feedback. The insights gained can be further leveraged in making decisions and implementing new policies for product and service improvement.

Build a multi-channel voice of customer analytics program

The final step in the successful implementation of a VoC program revolves around converting the datasets obtained from multiple touchpoints into accessible datasets. Businesses can use customized dashboards to visualize customer data and translate it into actionable insights that could help them make crucial business decisions.

