NOTICE, 26 MAY 2020 SHARES BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 27 May 2020 on First North Growth Market Finland. Trading code: BONEH ISIN code: FI4000260583 Orderbook id: 150292 Ratio: 4:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 4 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: EUR 4.20 / share Subscription period: 2 June 2020 - 18 June 2020 First day of trading without right to share issue: 27 May 2020 Record date: 28 May 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260