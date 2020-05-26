Healthcare Agencies Save on PR Costs and Extend Marketing Resources With Newswire's VPGT

By purchasing bulk PRs to reach their target audience, healthcare agencies can utilize the Value Pack Guided Tour to manage client campaigns and cultivate communications in the new normal.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / The effects of COVID-19 have impacted many industries, especially those in healthcare. Agencies focused on aiding healthcare companies help to spread important messages related to COVID-19, but resources are often limited. To help reduce costs, healthcare agencies can utilize Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour to ensure their message is reaching the right audiences without additional strain being placed on agency staff.



Newswire's VPGT

Although COVID-19 has become the primary healthcare topic, there are other health-related issues that need to be addressed during this pandemic. Mental and physical health have also become predominant topics in the news. With quarantine affecting people's mental and physical mindsets, healthcare agencies have sought out ways to connect individuals with the appropriate professional messages they need to know in order to stay fit.

Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media Advantage Business, said, "We make sharing important news impacting the world easy. Newswire is equipped with the technologies and manpower to help healthcare agencies achieve their media and marketing goals, to help reach millions of people during this difficult time. Our staff can help these agencies target the right audience and send out their message in an efficient and effective way, while saving them thousands of dollars."

With the VP GT, healthcare agencies have peace of mind about word overages, additional charges on extra images or links, and have an assigned Newswire Campaign Manager to format and schedule campaigns. Campaign Managers will also digest the analytics of each campaign to further maximize the effectiveness of when and who to send media campaigns to in order to reach the right audience. This helps alleviate the stress of learning new software, especially during this crisis when time is limited, providing agencies the opportunity to turn their focus on more important issues at hand.

Erik Rohrmann, COO & SVP of Business Development at Newswire commented, "During these unprecedented times we understand the importance of supporting health and medical businesses in sharing their messages to the public. With that said, the cost-effective option flat-fee plan through the VP GT helps healthcare agencies publish news without having to worry about any additional charges."

