STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) today announced the appointment of Johan Swartz as Vice President HMI Products.

Mr. Swartz has spent more than 20 years in the semiconductor and technology industries focusing on B2B sales. Johan was Director and Head of Sales for Japan and South Asia at Fingerprint Cards AB from 2017 to date. Prior to Fingerprint Cards, Johan held several sales management positions at Ericsson AB, most recently as Head of Sales and Business Management, North East Asia for Business Unit Support Solutions between 2011 and 2016. Johan's experience provides him with deep knowledge in sales and business management in Asia, particularly in Japan where he lived for 15 years.

Johan holds double B.Sc. degrees in Business Administration and East Asian Studies from the University of Stockholm.

"Johan's experience and track record of success in the B2B technology sector make him an ideal candidate to grow our sensor products business and lead the sales and marketing activities in our business area HMI Products," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

Swartz added, "Neonode's sensor products are great enablers for touchless interaction and I am truly excited to build a strong customer base for these revolutionary sensor products."

