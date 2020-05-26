Sveck, China's top supplier of EVA films for PV modules, has revealed plans to list shares in Shenzhen. China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp. has selected Longi and EGing to respectively supply 238 MW and 112 MW of panels for its projects, with Longi also announcing wafer price cuts. Jincheng Machinery, meanwhile, has started raising funds to develop a new production line.Risen Energy said on Friday that it plans to spin off its Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Materials Co. (Sveck) unit. Sveck - one of China's largest suppliers of EVA films for PV modules - is now expected to list shares on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...