Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource that highlights the importance of in-store analytics and its benefits. A new wave of transformation is taking over the retail sector and the fact that every customer is leaving behind a digital footprint across touchpoints makes it essential to analyze customer data and convert it into actionable insights that empower retailers to take cohesive business decisions to thrive in the post-COVID-19 period.

A lot of effort goes into running a successful retail chain besides merely having employees and a robust business framework. Though retailers operate differently with different products and clientele the basic business operations remain the same across industry sub-segments. The best way to maximize a store's performance in the post Covid-19 period is by leveraging the insights gained from in-store analytics. Retail in-store analytics can help retailers to understand in-store customer behaviors by offering heat maps for foot traffic and customer attention to help design better store layouts.

"A huge blind-spot prevails in today's retail environment starting from the moment the shoppers enter the store to the moment they checkout. In-store analytics helps bridge this gap by offering meaningful insights that aid decision making in retail," says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

How Can Quantzig's In-Store Analytics Benefit Retailers?

Offers in-depth insights

In-store analytics offers in-depth insights into different sub-units within the business. Such insights empower businesses to better understand customer behaviors and purchase decisions. This has the potential to not only improve their product and service offerings but also improves inventory management.

A better understanding of customer preferences

It's quite certain that when businesses understand their customers' needs and preferences, they will be better equipped to address their demands. Also, understanding the aspects that drive customers to your store is crucial from a business perspective.

Improves the in-store experience of customers

All of the above factors can also impact the way you train staff. This will in turn lead to better customer service, which has the potential to boost revenue by increasing footfall.

