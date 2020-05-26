AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF (PR1G) AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2020 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 25/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.115244 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 928000 CODE: PR1G ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G Sequence No.: 66023 EQS News ID: 1055529 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 26, 2020 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)