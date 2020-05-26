Referring to the bulletin from Saltängen Property Invest AB's extra general meeting, held on May 20, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 8:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 28, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: SAPIAB Terms: Split with redemption: 8:1 Current ISIN: SE0006504163 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 27, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014400032 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 28, 2020 For further information about the split, please contact Saltängen Property Invest AB (publ) and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.