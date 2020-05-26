Borussia Dortmund's Q320 results were positive from a profit and cash flow perspective despite the impact of COVID-19 at the end of the period. The Bundesliga has led the way in recommencing games after the season was temporarily suspended, albeit games are to be played behind closed doors, which will lead to lost ticket revenue (among other revenues). Borussia Dortmund is well placed to qualify for the Champions League in the 2020/21 season if the current season can be completed. We downgrade our EBITDA forecast for FY20 by c 49%, to reflect lost revenue due to COVID-19 and lower net transfer income. The share price looks well supported by asset valuations.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...