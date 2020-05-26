Technavio has been monitoring the coreless DC motors market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 415.59 thousand during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Baumüller Holding GmbH Co. KG, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Citizen Chiba Precision Co. Ltd., Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH Co. KG, maxon motor AG, Precision Microdrives Ltd., Shenzhen Topband Co. Ltd., and Telco Intercontinental Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need to reduce size of machine tools will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Need to reduce size of machine tools has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Coreless DC motors market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
Coreless DC motors market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Cylindrical
- Disc
- Application
- Industrial Motion Control
- Medical Device and Lab Equipment
- Robotics
Coreless DC motors market in India 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coreless DC motors market in India report covers the following areas:
- Coreless DC motors market in India Size
- Coreless DC motors market in India Trends
- Coreless DC motors market in India Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing need for customized coreless DC motors as one of the prime reasons driving the coreless DC motors market growth in India during the next few years.
Coreless DC motors market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the coreless DC motors market in India, including some of the vendors such as Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Baumüller Holding GmbH Co. KG, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Citizen Chiba Precision Co. Ltd., Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH Co. KG, maxon motor AG, Precision Microdrives Ltd., Shenzhen Topband Co. Ltd., and Telco Intercontinental Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coreless DC motors market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coreless DC motors market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coreless DC motors market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the coreless DC motors market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coreless DC motors market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coreless DC motors market vendors in India
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cylindrical Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Disc Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Industrial motion control Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medical device and lab equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Robotics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Market Driver
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
- Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
- Baumüller Holding GmbH Co. KG
- C.I. TAKIRON Corp.
- Citizen Chiba Precision Co. Ltd.
- Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH Co. KG
- maxon motor AG
- Precision Microdrives Ltd.
- Shenzhen Topband Co. Ltd.
- Telco Intercontinental Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
