Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE:OTC Markets) Reports Positive Results On Prospective Research Study With CancX Used By Cancer Patients

Cancer patients with the following types of Cancer were studied by the Company:

Esophageal Cancer Prostate Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Endometrial and Fallopian Tube Cancer Adenocarcinoma of Throat Malignant Melanoma Glioblastoma

Each participant completed an Informed Consent Agreement and Questionnaires for up to 4 weeks. The goal was to determine whether CancX could improve quality of life of Cancer patients. A consensus was reached on the group studied and reviewed. Indications from the Questionnaires were that all patients reported multiple benefits that included:

Being more alert

Having more stamina

Less pain

Sleeping better

Improved appetite

Feeling stronger

Able to walk better

Feeling better overall

When asked on a scale of 1 being least to 10 being best, how they would rate, CancX, the majority rated CancX 8 to 10 after 4 weeks. Cancer patients said they would use CancX if recommended by their Physician, and one even said it would be used even if not suggested by their Physician. The Company is not fostering that suggestion.

The Company believes this preliminary field testing confirms Cancer patients and possibly others with debilitating oxidative stress diseases could simply "feel better" using CancX® Nutritional Support. Feeling better and hope is what it is all about for Cancer patients. The Company continues to believe in the long run that CancX can A. Help patients better tolerate treatment B. Maintain strength and energy C. Maximize quality of life

The Company also believes this prospective research study sets the stage for broader third party studies to include more individual Cancer patients and also Cancer patients in Nursing Homes and Hospices.

The Company has begun Test Marketing of CancX to multiple channels of distribution. Preliminary sales results have begun with more sales expected by end of 2020 when Covid 19 is behind us and detailing patients, Physicians, Dieticians Nutritionists and all health practitioners on the potential benefits of CancX can occur when timing is more realistic beyond ZOOM meetings.

It is admitted by the Company the sample size was small, there were no placebos or detailed statistical analysis. At the same time, it is believed "where there is smoke, there is fire" as to the reported results and further study is warranted. ResoluCan™ which is a lesser precursor of CancX was the test product so actual future results could possibly improve.

It is a Company goal to raise up to $2,000,000 in 2021 under a Regulation A offering to further both further research as well as enhance marketing and sales.

All of the above can be considered forward looking statements.

Financials for the Company have been updated as of December 31, 2019. These financials are intended to be the foundation for updating at OTC Markets. The Company continues with no debt and sufficient operating capital.

Nothing in this press release has been reviewed by the Food & Drug Administration. The product mentioned is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease.

The Company, through an Agent, has at this time purchased 140,000 free trading shares of its current free trading shares of 2,120,594 shares in CEDE (Street Name) with the intent to retire those shares to Treasury stock. The remaining 55,809,406 shares which are not in Street Name are not eligible for conversion to Street Name until the Company has Current Information posted at OTC Markets. At such time the Company is considering working with its shareholders to establish some kind of registered liquidity event if and when the market becomes more liquid, and if feasible.

The Company also believes it has discovered that up to 20,000,000 of its shares may have been issued by past management without proper payment for shares. A Restraining Order has been issued by the Court in Monmouth County, New Jersey to stop legend removal or transfer of those shares by the Transfer Agent unless the shareholders can prove they paid for stock.

The company intends to continue to work diligently towards current status on OTC Markets.

The Company hopes shareholders will find this Press Release informative as to its intentions.

About Emergent Health Corp.

Emergent Health Corp., a diversified biotechnology firm, is focused on the health and wellness industry. With patented, patent pending and proprietary nutritionally designed products, Emergent believes it is positioning itself as a leader in the fields of Regenerative Medicine and/or Health as defined by the National Institute of Health

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company.

This press release is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

