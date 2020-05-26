The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 28 May 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 36,917,324 shares (DKK 36,917,324) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 90.871 shares (DKK 90.871) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 37.008.195 shares (DKK 37.008.195) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 38,121 shares DKK 142.45 - 52,750 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=777787