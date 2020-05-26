ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Member Firms, Announces Reopening of its Trading Floor Operations on the NYSE Trading Floor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc. (ThinkEquity), a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced that as one of the New York Stock Exchange's (NYSE) newest member firms, it is also one of the first to reopen on the floor of the NYSE.

While ThinkEquity's NYSE Trading Floor Team continued to trade "upstairs" during the closure, "we knew something was missing," said Phil Quartuccio, ThinkEquity's Head of Global Trading. "The floor is and will always be an invaluable source of first mover information. While the exchange is electronic, we do have face to face interaction with our peers and can move information to the customers who need it. That and the continuously developed tools to trade that we have available make today's trading on the floor second to none," added Quartuccio.

"Stocks trade better when the NYSE trading floor is open and firms like ThinkEquity can provide the highest level of service to issuers and investors, resulting in reduced volatility and fairer prices," said Michael Blaugrund, Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group.

Through COVID-19, ThinkEquity has worked to bring new issues, follow-on offerings, and up-listings to the exchange. In order to better serve its clients and provide the best possible access to liquidity, ThinkEquity has opened a NYSE Trading Floor Operation staffed by a team of industry veterans. ThinkEquity's NYSE floor trading operation provides clients with direct access to point of sale liquidity for IPOs and follow-on offerings, as well as, Third Party Algo (TPA) access to the NYSE Parity order types (eQuote and dQuote). ThinkEquity's team of floor brokers trade Initial Public Offerings (IPO's), Up-listings, At-the-Market Programs (ATM's), Follow-ons, SPACs, Convertibles and Derivatives, Rights Offerings, Share Repurchases/10b18 Company Buybacks, Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations.

ThinkEquity traders source liquidity using multiple algo strategies while having access to NYSE Parity allocation, which enables its floor brokers a share of incoming interest at the best price, regardless of order-entry time. Brokers can utilize multiple execution strategies simultaneously, combining algos with d-quote, reserve, dark pools, layering, etc. ThinkEquity's trading professionals deliver both high and low-touch services to help its clients develop trading strategies to execute transactions across exchanges globally. Using these tools, ThinkEquity helps improve its customers' performance, manage risk, and reduce overall transaction costs. Clients and partners include broker dealers, top tier investment banks, high touch family offices and quantitative funds.

Contact:

Philip P. Quartuccio

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc.

17 State Street, 22nd Floor New York, NY 10004

11 Wall Street New York, NY 10005

Tel: 646-968-9361

Email: pq@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591407/ThinkEquity-One-of-NYSEs-Newest-Member-Firms-Announces-Reopening-of-its-Trading-Floor-Operations-on-the-NYSE-Trading-Floor