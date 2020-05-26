The Multi-Scale Robotics Lab (MSRL) at ETH Zurich and Ninety One, Inc have partnered to advance Precision Medicine and Surgical Robotics through advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. "Ninety One has five priority areas that will be core to our near and long-term growth and that will define the future of Digital Health; Personalized Patient Care, Precision Diagnostics, Robotic Surgery, Image Guided Therapy, and Connected Care Delivery. We are proactively teaming up centers of innovation globally to identify ways to improve patient outcomes, quality of care delivery, and cost productivity, all centered around the Quadruple Aim in medicine. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Prof. Bradley Nelson, Christophe Chautems and their medical robotics team at ETH Zurich." said Bleron Baraliu CEO Ninety One, Inc.

"The combination of the remote magnetic navigation systems designed at MSRL with machine learning algorithms will open new opportunities to improve the outcome of multiple medical procedures," said Christophe Chautems, Group Leader Medical Robotics at ETH Zurich.

About ETH Zurich

The Multi-Scale Robotics Lab (MSRL) at ETH Zurich pursues a dynamic research program that maintains a strong robotics research focus on several emerging areas of science and technology. A major component of the MSRL research leverages advanced robotics for creating minimally invasive devices for medical application. These devices are controlled with a Magnetic Navigation System that generates a magnetic field in the 3D space. Such systems are used to generate magnetic torques and forces on permanent magnets, or soft magnetic materials embedded on tethered robots such as catheters, or untethered microrobots.

For more information visit https://msrl.ethz.ch/

About Ninety One

Ninety One, a privately-held data science and software technology company -- with their newly-released software platform -- has redefined the model for CIED Remote Monitoring. Ninety One couples latest mathematical advances in data science with state-of-the-art technologies to digitize, analyze, and prioritize data from implantable cardiac devices, wearables, and beyond. Ninety One is focusing on clinical advancement in predictive analytics and Precision Medicine, and has established key, exclusive partnerships with leading research and healthcare institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information visit https://www.91.life

