Clyra Medical, BioLargo's partially owned (36%) subsidiary, recently announced that it registered with the FDA and launched Clyraguard, a disinfectant marketed for the treatment of non-critical surfaces such as personal protective equipment (PPE) that is non-irritating to skin. Concurrent with this BioLargo announced the results of two studies that showed Clyraguard and the company's environmental product CupriDyne could both fully inactivate COVID-19.

