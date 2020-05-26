Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Publishes Electrification Policy Paper

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the publication of a white paper entitled "Building Electrification Policy and Combined Heat and Power Relevance." The paper gives an in-depth analysis of why electrification policy is generally counterproductive to its carbon reduction goals, especially when compared to combined heat and power (CHP). The paper is authored by Robert Panora, Tecogen Chief Operating Officer, and Charles T. Maxwell, special advisor to the Tecogen Board of Directors. The full technical paper, along with a two- page summary, are available on the Tecogen website.

"In light of current trends that describe the benefits of electrification, we thought it important to highlight where electrification indeed makes the most sense from a carbon reduction standpoint and where it faces inherent challenges, particularly when it comes to commercial and industrial heating, the common applications for our CHP and cooling products," noted Robert Panora. "We believe the paper provides a balanced assessment of the opportunity while pointing out areas where highly efficient gas technology is still the best option."

The paper carefully analyzes the carbon offset of using renewable electricity for the needs of a typical facility and concludes that renewable electricity and CHP will always have a positive carbon impact as they displace low-efficiency, carbon emitting power plants. On the other hand, additional electric loads brought about by electrification will always be powered by these plants until most of our grid power is carbon free, a status that will not be achieved except in a few regions, even thirty years into the future.

"We are hopeful that policy makers will become better informed about the impact of electrification which is why we wrote this paper," stated Tecogen CEO Benjamin Locke. "We are very supportive of renewable energy initiatives but believe our domestic policy should focus on displacing fossil fueled plants while only adding electric loads where there is a carbon benefit, such as with electric vehicles. Electric water heating, even with heat pump technology, rarely meets these criteria in non-residential high latitude regions."

