Ealixir, Inc.: Budding Times, Inc. Completes its Acquisition of Ealixir Privacy Services Ltd.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Budding Times, Inc. (OTC PINK:BUDT) today announced that it had completed a merger with Ealixir Privacy Services Ltd, Dublin, Ireland. The Company issued 35,376,126 shares of its common stock (post reverse split), representing approximately 90% of its issued and outstanding common share, for all of the outstanding stock of Ealixir. As part of the terms of the merger, the Company has approved a reverse stock split whereby one share of common stock is being issued in exchange for every 25 shares. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Ealixir, Inc." The Merger became effective on May 23, 2020 upon the filing of applicable documents with the Nevada Secretary of State. The Company is filing information with OTC Corporate Action to make the reverse stock split effective and have them issue a new trading symbol for the Company's Common Stock. Enea Trevisan, CEO of the Company and the founder of Ealixir stated, "We are proud to announce the completion of acquisition and merger between Ealixir and Budding Times. It's an important milestone that opens up a lot of opportunities and we can't wait to move on. Everyone is excited about the merger and the listing as the Company's Common Stock for trading in USA". About Ealixir Privacy Services, Ltd. Founded in Dublin, Ireland in 2018, by, Enea Angelo Trevisan, is engaged in providing its clients with the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet. The idea behind Ealixir Inc. is to give people the opportunity to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on an internet search engine. The Company provides four services to individuals and businesses, including Ealixir Removal - protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing the Company's innovative technological platform;

Ealixir Story - assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web;

NewsDelete - filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and

WebID - prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands and companies, understanding the health status of a digital entity.

Ealixir Removal is the only service that guarantees the removal of unwanted or unfounded links in all cases, offering a money back guarantee to its clients. For more information visit www.ealixir.com.

Although most businesses anywhere in the world have been affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic, Management of Ealixir, Inc. does not believe that the Pandemic will have any effect on the business.

Ealixir Inc. is now trading temporarily under the Stock Ticker OTC PINK:BUDT

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions.. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

