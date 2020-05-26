Outstanding New Product Award Recognizes Verimatrix's Innovative New Cardless Security Platform

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its VCAS 5 for DVB solution is a winner of the 2020 Future Best of Show Awards, presented by TV Technology. The award recognizes VCAS 5 for DVB a powerful, re-engineered version of its VCAS for DVB Broadcast security solution as an outstanding new product.

"Despite not being able to debut VCAS 5 for DVB at NAB Show, we are thrilled for it to receive such a positive reception by the industry experts who served on Future's Best of Show Awards panel of judges," commented Asaf Ashkenazi, COO of Verimatrix. "What makes the next-generation solution stand out is not just its ability to provide the highest level of broadcast security available today, but also its ability to do so while benefitting operators with improved speed, adaptability, scalability and cost savings as well as a reliable end-user experience."

In April, Verimatrix announced it had fully re-engineered its VCAS for DVB Broadcast security solution based on customer feedback. The end result VCAS 5 for DVB offers operators a modernized solution for one-way networks that is more cost effective and easier to implement.

"Our thanks to the many companies that participated in this year's program under such unusual circumstances," said Paul McLane, managing director of content in Future's B2B media technology group. "It's clear from the nominations and the outstanding winners that despite the current health crisis, technology innovation remains strong in our industry."

A Special Edition of the award program was held this year in the absence of a physical NAB Show, with entries judged on their written nominations. Winners of Future's Best of Show Awards were evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

To learn more about VCAS 5 for DVB or request a demo, visit www.verimatrix.com/DVB5.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners to get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

