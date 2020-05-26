Saniona AB: Saniona announces outcome of warrant exercise

PRESS RELEASE

May 26, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, announced today the outcome in the exercise of warrants of series TO 1, that was issued in connection with Saniona's rights issue and directed issue in the first quarter of 2020. During the period May 11th - 25th, 2020, holders of warrants of series TO 1 had the right to subscribe for new shares, by exercise of warrants. In total, 970,797 warrants of series TO 1 were exercised, corresponding to a subscription rate of 65.61 percent. Saniona will thereby receive proceeds of approx. SEK 24.3 million, before issue costs, which amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million.

Number of shares and share capital

Saniona will receive proceeds of approx. SEK 24.3 million, before issue costs. Issue costs amount to approx. SEK 0.4 million. When the new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office ("Bolagsverket"), the total number of shares in Saniona will amount to 30,383,316 shares and the share capital will amount to SEK 1,519,165.80.

"We are grateful for the support from the shareholders and are of course pleased with the fact that investors see significant potential in the continued development of our pipeline as well as in the ongoing organizational expansion in the U.S.," says Rami Levin, President & CEO. "We are now even better equipped to take the company to the next level."

Financial advisor, legal advisor, and issuing agent

Sedermera Fondkommission is financial advisor and issuing agent and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to Saniona in connection with the issue and exercise of warrants of series TO 1.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Saniona. An offer to the persons concerned to subscribe for units consisting of warrants in Saniona has only been made through the prospectus that Saniona published on February 14, 2020.

