Compare-autoinsurance.org: Car Insurance Companies' Response To The Coronavirus Crisis - Updated

During these difficult times for everyone, car insurance companies understand their customers. Drivers who have financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, should contact their car insurance providers and check all the helping options that are available to them.

Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) presents a list of measures and refunds that car insurance providers present to their customers that are experiencing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The list is updated for April and May. The most common measures include:

Car insurance providers are offering coronavirus-related payment delays. Many car insurance providers are willing to work with their customers who are financially affected by the COVDI-19 outbreak. Car insurance companies like Allstate, Geico, MetLife, or Progressive are offering assistance in different forms. In general, they offer the possibility to pause cancellation of premiums due to nonpayment,

Insurance companies can suspend car coverage. Suspending coverage pauses the policy but doesn't cancels it. During the period of suspension, drivers will not have a coverage lapse. Also, drivers may need to file an "affidavit of non-use" from their state's department of motor vehicles to halt state-required auto coverage. This document lets the state know that the drivers won't use their cars for a given period. Most insurers, including Allstate, CNA, Farmers, Geico, Progressive, and Travelers are pausing policy cancelations of their customers who are having financial difficulties during the coronavirus outbreak.

Insurance providers are offering flexible payments and special payment plans. During these difficult times, car insurance companies are doing all they can to help their customers. Drivers may choose to pay less than their usual amount bill, and the unpaid bill will be evenly distributed among the remaining payments. No matter who provides the car insurance, drivers who are affected by this pandemic should contact their insurers immediately to discuss a custom payment plan.

Insures allow drivers to reduce their coverage. Another option to explore is the reduction of car coverage. Car insurance companies allow drivers to reduce their coverage during this pandemic. While the car is out of use, drivers shouldn't pay for unneeded coverage. Drivers should reduce their car coverage to the coverage required by the state law. However, drivers should consider keeping or adding comprehensive coverage that will cover their vehicles for different problems not related to driving like fire, flooding, animal damage, vandalism, and theft.

The following companies provide discounts for April and May premiums:

Companies that comprise AAA auto insurance will receive a 20% premium refund. The timeframes and refund mechanisms vary by company.

will receive a 20% premium refund. The timeframes and refund mechanisms vary by company. Allstate is refunding 15% of most customers April and May premiums.

is refunding 15% of most customers April and May premiums. Amica Mutual Insurance plans to refund 20% of April and May premiums.

plans to refund 20% of April and May premiums. American Family Insurance customers will receive a one-time refund of $50 per vehicle.

customers will receive a one-time refund of $50 per vehicle. Auto-Owners Insurance is giving policyholders a 15% premium credit for April and May.

is giving policyholders a 15% premium credit for April and May. Chubb is providing a 35% credit for April and May premiums, plus potential additional discounts as the situation warrants.

is providing a 35% credit for April and May premiums, plus potential additional discounts as the situation warrants. Country Financial is giving a 15% refund for two months of premiums.

is giving a 15% refund for two months of premiums. Erie Insurance is seeking approval to reduce premiums in the 12 states where it writes policies.

is seeking approval to reduce premiums in the 12 states where it writes policies. Farmers Insurance is reducing customer's April car insurance premiums by 25%.

is reducing customer's April car insurance premiums by 25%. Geico has announced a 15% credit on semi-annual premiums.

has announced a 15% credit on semi-annual premiums. Hanover Insurance is providing 15% refunds for April and May premiums.

is providing 15% refunds for April and May premiums. The Hartford Insurance is crediting their customers with 15% of their April and May premiums.

is crediting their customers with 15% of their April and May premiums. Liberty Mutual is planning to provide a 15% rebate on two months of premiums, based on premium amounts as of April 7.

is planning to provide a 15% rebate on two months of premiums, based on premium amounts as of April 7. Metlife is crediting their auto insurance customers for 15% of their April and May premiums.

is crediting their auto insurance customers for 15% of their April and May premiums. Mercury Insurance refunding 15% of April and May premiums.

refunding 15% of April and May premiums. Nationwide will provide customers with a $50 premium refund.

will provide customers with a $50 premium refund. Progressive Insurance will provide a 20% credit for April and May premiums.

will provide a 20% credit for April and May premiums. Safeco auto insurance customers will receive a 15% credit for two months of premiums

auto insurance customers will receive a 15% credit for two months of premiums State Farm will be providing an average of a 25% policy credit.

will be providing an average of a 25% policy credit. Travelers is providing a 15% credit on their April and May premiums.

is providing a 15% credit on their April and May premiums. USAA has announced a 20% credit on two months of premiums.

"Insurance companies have quickly adapted to the coronavirus crisis and have implemented special payment options and premium refund programs that will benefit the policyholders," said Gurgu C, Project Manager of Internet Marketing Company.

