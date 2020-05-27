Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Corp Announces Details Of Remote Access For Its 2019 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced today, that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place as scheduled on June 4, 2020 at 10 am EST as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2020 which has been mailed to shareholders. As noted in the meeting materials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing government restrictions on the number of persons that may attend gatherings, Spark Power will be providing access to shareholders and other interested persons to observe the proceedings online or via teleconference only; in person attendance will not be permitted.

It should be noted that there will be no remote access voting at the AGM. Spark Power therefore reminds shareholders to vote in advance as outlined in the Management Information Circular. The deadline for voting or receiving proxies in relation to this year's AGM is 10:00 am(Toronto time) on June 2, 2020. Voting results for the resolutions to be considered by shareholders will be announced by news release following the AGM.

Following the formal part of the AGM, our executive management team will host a presentation, after which, online and teleconference participants will have the opportunity to participate in a question and answer session with executive management.

The meeting materials and other information concerning Spark Power is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis And Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com

VIRTUAL AGM ACCESS DETAILS:

Date: June 4, 2020

Time: 10:00 am EST

Conference ID: 35079

Dial Toll Free: 1+ (844) 369-8770 or International: 1+ (862) 298-0840

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/35079

We recommend that participants connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to register with the operator and download or install any necessary software. A copy of the presentation and a replay of the call will be available after completion at https://sparkpowercorp.com/about-us/investors/events-presentations/.

About Spark Power

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Media Inquiries:

Natasha McNabb, Corporate Communications Specialist

nmcnabb@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (289) 259-4399

Financial and Investor inquiries:

Dan Ardila, Chief Financial Officer

dardila@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (289) 983-0625

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591473/Spark-Power-Corp-Announces-Details-Of-Remote-Access-For-Its-2019-Annual-General-Meeting-Of-Shareholders