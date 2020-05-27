Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - Veta Resources Inc. ("Veta" or the "Company") previously announced its intention to participate in the blanket relief program announced on March 18, 2020 (the "Blanket Order") by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") extending deadlines to file financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") with respect to its annual 2019 financial statements and MD&A.

The Company is pleased to announce it has filed its financial statements and MD&A for the year ending December 31, 2019 on May 26, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Jennings, President and CEO

Phone: (647) 348-0600

