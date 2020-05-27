AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU ) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 05:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 26/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 158.5507 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226434 CODE: JPHU ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU Sequence No.: 66155 EQS News ID: 1056011 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2020 23:17 ET (03:17 GMT)