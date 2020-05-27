AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (JPHG ) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 05:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 26/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 150.8534 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7470 CODE: JPHG ISIN: LU1681039308 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG Sequence No.: 66156 EQS News ID: 1056013 End of Announcement EQS News Service

