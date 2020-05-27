Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continuing contractual collaboration with Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") to develop and enhance the flow sheet for its ultra-high purity material.The first phase yielded manganese sulphate with a purity exceeding 99.95 % battery compliant with low levels of base and alkali metals using material from Battery Hill property. The company's preliminary flow sheet utilized specific parameters from Battery Hill material and yielded a transformational result that makes our resource material compliant for the EV market amongst other verticals.

The flow sheet incorporated leaching followed by solid-liquid separation, purification and crystallization. The next step phase of the project will focus in on flow sheet development to combine the steps identified into a complete process that will be efficient and cost effective.

The company, together with Kemetco, will now continue to develop a commercializable flow sheet in order to produce ultra-high-purity battery-grade manganese products for the growing electric vehicle and energy storage sectors, using the safe and sustainable North American mineralization at Battery Hill. The estimated project time frame will be 12-16 weeks.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X stated, "This next phase of work with Kemetco will bring us closer to become a future supplier of High Purity MnSO4 for the International and North American Markets. We are already in discussions with a number of interested parties and the intent is to offer a green, ethical and economical solution to existing North American battery themed enterprises that are currently challenged by sourcing and logistics in the Manganese space."

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

