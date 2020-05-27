Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Listed Securities

27thMay 2020

Cadogan Petroleum plc (the "Company")

Rights Attaching to Listed Securities

In compliance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules, the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares of 3 pence each. The National Storage Mechanism can be accessed at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

