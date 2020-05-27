Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Listed Securities

PR Newswire

London, May 26

27thMay 2020

Cadogan Petroleum plc (the "Company")

Rights Attaching to Listed Securities

In compliance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules, the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares of 3 pence each. The National Storage Mechanism can be accessed at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

ENDS

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc

David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

