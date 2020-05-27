Anzeige
27.05.2020 | 08:04
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Final Results: Dividend Timetable

PR Newswire

London, May 26

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ("the Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:27 May 2020

Final Results: Dividend and Dividend Timetable

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. is recommending the payment of a dividend of 42p per Ordinary share for the year ended 5 April 2020, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 3 July 2020. The dividend timetable is:

Ex-dividend date: 4 June 2020

Record date: 5 June 2020

Payment date: 17 July 2020

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. operates as an investment company as defined under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. Its dual investment objectives are to preserve shareholders' real wealth and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term, through long only investment in quoted closed-ended funds and other collective investment vehicles, bonds, commodities and cash, as considered appropriate.

All enquiries

PATAC Limited (Company Secretary)
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

