Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Final Results: Dividend Timetable
PR Newswire
London, May 26
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ("the Company")
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:27 May 2020
Final Results: Dividend and Dividend Timetable
The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. is recommending the payment of a dividend of 42p per Ordinary share for the year ended 5 April 2020, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 3 July 2020. The dividend timetable is:
Ex-dividend date: 4 June 2020
Record date: 5 June 2020
Payment date: 17 July 2020
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. operates as an investment company as defined under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. Its dual investment objectives are to preserve shareholders' real wealth and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term, through long only investment in quoted closed-ended funds and other collective investment vehicles, bonds, commodities and cash, as considered appropriate.
All enquiries
PATAC Limited (Company Secretary)
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com