

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) announced Wednesday that David Atkins has decided to step down as chief executive. He will remain in position until spring 2021 at the latest.



Atkins has been leading the company for over ten years.



The company said its Board is conducting a search for his successor.



Atkins said, 'The current environment, exacerbated by the impact of Covid 19, is undoubtedly the most challenging we have faced as a business. I feel now is the right time to search for a new chief executive, a person who can not only lead the business as we emerge from this period, but also into its next chapter.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HAMMERSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de