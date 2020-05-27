Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that Onecom has maintained its commitment to outstanding customer service with the Vonage Contact Center by transitioning all employees from working at the office to their homes overnight in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onecom, an independent business telecommunications provider, chose Vonage Contact Center to provide sales and customer service functions to customers. With 'business as usual' disrupted, Vonage was one of Onecom's key technology providers that enabled a seamless transition of all employees from working at its offices throughout the UK to their homes overnight, while continuing to offer its 90,000+ business customers access to its contact centre.

Chris James, Head of Business Change at Onecom, comments, "Without the Vonage Contact Center, Onecom would not have been able to move employees to 100 percent remote work. Our employees are as effective at home as they are at the office using the Vonage Contact Center, which has enabled Onecom to continue offering the best possible support to our customers, while also helping us boost our revenue and operations."

Vonage's award-winning contact centre solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business's CRM platform. Onecom's nearly 300 agents benefit from immediate access to a customer's entire history of interactions, and inbound calls can be dynamically managed and routed, ensuring callers are connected to the most appropriate agent improving handling time and customer satisfaction.

All advisors log into the same system wherever they are. The Vonage solution offers a real-time window into the entire contact centre operation, so agents can be easily managed, while call recordings and customisable reports allow Onecom to understand where improvement opportunities exist.

Onecom is also taking advantage of the Vonage Dialer, which helps ensure sales and service teams work optimally. The dialer has created more time for meaningful conversations, removed agent misdials, and reduced time between calls. As a result, Onecom has exceeded its forecasted uplift in contact rate, increased revenues and gained efficiencies in its customer service organisation.

Stu Jeffries, Head of Customer Service at Onecom, comments, "Vonage has played a key role in the biggest change we have ever made to our working practices. Our contact centre seamlessly transitioned from zero to 100% of our people working from home overnight. Insightful bespoke reporting, combined with the ability to make realtime changes to our IVR options and customer messaging, have created flexibility and tangible efficiencies which will reap benefits for many years to come."

