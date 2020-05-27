SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today extended its Public API (Application Programming Interface) for collateral management, to enable its clients with faster access technology to better service their individual business needs.

The approach has been taken to deliver a Public API which allows clients to have direct programmatic access to SmartStream's TLM Collateral Management solution. This helps to lower the total cost of ownership, provides backward compatibility and future-proofs the solution for new operational requirements, with minimal disruption to the clients' business.

TLM Collateral Management has extended the rich functionality of its Public API to include collateral movements notifications. The technology has been designed to provide collateral movement and settlement views for the early indication of collateral fails. Other functionality includes, but are not limited to, workflow automation and agreement uploads.

SmartStream's Public API provides a flexible approach to enhance the deployment and integration of the TLM Collateral Management platform to rapidly build nuanced functional extensions and integration with other applications as well as its clients' own internal systems.

Jason Ang, Program Manager, TLM Collateral Management, SmartStream, explains the need for more accessible technologies, "expectations have evolved, and our clients now want to find new ways to reduce cost and maintenance by offering their developers programming opportunities for richer integration into their business processes". Ang concludes, "I'm confident that we have a well-versioned Public API which meets our clients' requirements, whilst mitigating the risk of the upgrade process on SmartStream's TLM Collateral Management platform".

About SmartStream Technologies

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

By helping its customers through their transformative digital strategies, SmartStream provides a range of solutions for the transaction lifecycle with AI and machine learning technologies embedded which can be deployed in the cloud or as managed services.

As a result, more than 2,000 clients including 70 of the world's top 100 banks, rely on SmartStream Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions to deliver greater efficiency to their operations.

For more information about SmartStream visit: www.smartstream-stp.com

