Neuromod Devices Limited ("Neuromod" or "The Company"), the Irish medical technology company specialising in non-invasive neuromodulation technologies, is pleased to announce that Rosemarie Tully has been appointed Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective immediately. Ms. Tully most recently held the role of Chief Business Officer, responsible for business development, corporate and commercial strategy.

In addition to her current responsibilities for corporate development and strategy, Ms. Tully will now assume responsibility for all of Neuromod's operating activities, including manufacturing, supply chain, regulatory, quality and compliance functions. Ms. Tully will continue to report to Dr. Ross O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer of Neuromod.

As COO, Ms Tully will play a key role in supporting Neuromod's accelerated growth phase as it transitions from a research and development organisation to large-scale manufacturing organisation, supporting the commercialisation of the Company's tinnitus treatment device, Lenire. As COO, Ms Tully's key short-term focus will be scaling up manufacturing capacity of the Lenire device to meet anticipated European demand; and implementing regulatory strategy required to support market entry into the United States.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Ross O Neill, CEO of Neuromod Devices said: "I am delighted to announce Rosemarie's appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Rosemarie's broad skillset and extensive international experience in senior leadership roles in the Pharma sector have been crucial to the development of Neuromod, since she joined the company in 2018. Rosemarie has also delivered key commercial initiatives like the successful launch of our Lenire brand in Ireland and Germany. As COO she will continue to support myself and our newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Florian Elsäßer as the roll-out of our commercial strategy accelerates in key markets".

Ms. Tully is a registered pharmacist, with more than 20 years of industry experience including senior roles in corporate development and strategy at Sigmoid Pharma (now Sublimity Therapeutics), Elan Corporation (now Perrigo), as well as strategy consulting experience at McKinsey Company. Ms. Tully earned her BSc (Pharm) at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland and an MBA from INSEAD, France.

About Neuromod Devices Limited

Neuromod, headquartered in the Digital Hub, Dublin, Ireland, is an emerging medical technology company, specialising in the design and development of neuromodulation technologies to address the clinical needs of underserved patient populations who live with chronic and debilitating tinnitus. The company was founded in 2010, by Dr. Ross O'Neill, as a spin-out from Maynooth University. Neuromod has conducted extensive clinical trials to confirm the efficacy of its non-invasive neuromodulation treatment for this extremely common disorder for which no standard of care has yet been established. Tinnitus affects between 10 and 15% of the global population, and the lives of at least 1 in every 100 people worldwide are severely compromised because of the incessant nature of the illusory sound that is often described as a ringing or buzzing in the ears.

www.NeuromodDevices.com.

