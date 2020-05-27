The Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) has launched a special coverage page on our website featuring the latest research into the impact of COVID-19 in Japan and around the world, interviews with experts, and additional information about SPF's response to the pandemic. Taking advantage of our extensive network of specialists and programs around the world, this coverage aims to provide original analysis and insights as the global community faces a new reality as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more: https://www.spf.org/en/publications/special_reports_2020/

Selection of available content:

1. Analysis

International Information Network Analysis (IINA):

NATO's Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic: Security Implication for Japan

Jun Nagashima, Senior Analyst, Sumitomo Corp. Global Research

The Security and Diplomatic Dimensions of COVID-19: The View from ASEAN

Tomotaka Shoji, National Institute for Defense Studies

SPF China Observer:

The effect of the spread of COVID-19 on the US-China political warfare and the international order

Bonji Ohara, Senior Fellow, SPF

The high mortality rate of COVID-19 and the collapse of the medical system in Wuhan as demonstrated by data

Takashi Sekiyama, Associate Professor, GSAIS, Kyoto University

From Our Oceans:

A New Security Outlook Claimed by the COVID-19 Crisis

Kazumine Akimoto, Senior Research Fellow, Ocean Policy Research Institute, SPF

2. Interviews

Russian Foreign Policy and COVID-19: Interview with SPF Senior Research Fellow Taisuke Abiru

Changes to the global order during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interview with SPF Senior Fellow Bonji Ohara

How is Japan Responding to COVID-19? Interview with SPF Senior Fellow Tsuneo "Nabe" Watanabe

