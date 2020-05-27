The Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) has launched a special coverage page on our website featuring the latest research into the impact of COVID-19 in Japan and around the world, interviews with experts, and additional information about SPF's response to the pandemic. Taking advantage of our extensive network of specialists and programs around the world, this coverage aims to provide original analysis and insights as the global community faces a new reality as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more: https://www.spf.org/en/publications/special_reports_2020/
Selection of available content:
1. Analysis
International Information Network Analysis (IINA):
- NATO's Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic: Security Implication for Japan
Jun Nagashima, Senior Analyst, Sumitomo Corp. Global Research
- The Security and Diplomatic Dimensions of COVID-19: The View from ASEAN
Tomotaka Shoji, National Institute for Defense Studies
SPF China Observer:
- The effect of the spread of COVID-19 on the US-China political warfare and the international order
Bonji Ohara, Senior Fellow, SPF
- The high mortality rate of COVID-19 and the collapse of the medical system in Wuhan as demonstrated by data
Takashi Sekiyama, Associate Professor, GSAIS, Kyoto University
From Our Oceans:
- A New Security Outlook Claimed by the COVID-19 Crisis
Kazumine Akimoto, Senior Research Fellow, Ocean Policy Research Institute, SPF
2. Interviews
- Russian Foreign Policy and COVID-19: Interview with SPF Senior Research Fellow Taisuke Abiru
- Changes to the global order during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interview with SPF Senior Fellow Bonji Ohara
- How is Japan Responding to COVID-19? Interview with SPF Senior Fellow Tsuneo "Nabe" Watanabe
