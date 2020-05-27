Point Nine Announces its Expansion to Luxembourg

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Nine, a leading and innovative post-trade processing and regulatory reporting service provider, is expanding its global presence by forming a team in Luxembourg.

"We're striving to make a real difference and enhance efficiency for financial players in Luxembourg and Germany while eliminating the high costs and resources that come in pair with maintaining compliance," says Andreas Roussos, partner at Point Nine.

Point Nine's solution is entirely cloud-based, proprietary, and scalable, allowing its clients to allocate time, budget, and resources to fulfilling their core mission while taking pride in the team of experts behind its success.

It is with the above-mentioned mindset that Point Nine appointed Paul Goes as the Business Development Manager based in Luxembourg since April 2020, proving that despite the unfortunate challenges of the pandemic, Point Nine is growing. "I'm thrilled to join Point Nine and help establish Point Nine as the pre-eminent solution provider for the market's reporting requirements," says Paul Goes.

Andreas Roussos, Point Nine Director, says, "We're excited Paul Goes has joined our team and are confident his extensive experience in the Luxembourg Financial Services marketplace will contribute to Point Nine's expansion as well as providing the market with an excellent cloud-based reporting suite of products."

For more information, feel free to contact Paul Goes via email: paul.goes@p9dt.com

About Point Nine

Point Nine is an industry-leading team of experts specializing in trade processing and reporting.

Point Nine Data Trust is a dedicated regulatory reporting firm focusing on providing trade/transaction reporting services to legal entities across the globe.

Founded in 2002, Point Nine collaborates with both buy- and sell-side financial firms, service providers, and corporations to help them ensure high-quality and accurate reporting to remain compliant with EMIR, MiFIR, and SFTR within EU, with ASIC in Australia, MAS in Singapore and FinfraG in Switzerland.

Contact Info:

Theo Mallas

Marketing Manager

theo.mallas@p9dt.com

www.p9dt.com

t.UK: +44-2039121313

t.CY: +357-25833800



40 Kyrillou Loukareos,

Kato Polemidia,

4156 Limassol,

Cyprus

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694342/Point_Nine_Logo.jpg