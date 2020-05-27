

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported profit before tax of 53.6 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 31 March 2020 compared to 45.2 million pounds for the 28 weeks ended 14 April 2019. Earnings per share was 14.6 pence compared to 13.1 pence. Adjusted EBIT declined 9.6% to 75.7 million pounds from 28-week prior year period. At constant exchange rate, adjusted EBIT rose 9.4% for the fiscal period, compared to the same period last year. Reported adjusted earnings per share declined 14.8%. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 19.0 pence, an increase of 2.7% at actual exchange rates on the same period last year.



For the 26 weeks ended 31 March 2020, revenue was 698.8 million pounds compared to 769.2 million pounds, for 28 weeks ended 14 April 2019. At constant exchange rate and prior year to 31 March, revenue improved 1.4%, for the fiscal period.



Britvic will publish its trading statement on 22 July 2020.



