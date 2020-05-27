AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 26/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.3779 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61510 CODE: MSDU ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 66203 EQS News ID: 1056203 End of Announcement EQS News Service

