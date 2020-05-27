Formycon ended 2019 with a strong €22.4m cash position and three main projects. A new project to manufacture antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 is underway to treat COVID-19. Formycon's lead project, Lucentis biosimilar FYB201, treats neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and is partnered with Bioeq AG (Bioeq). Bioeq aims to resubmit the BLA to the FDA in H220. FYB202 (a Stelara biosimilar) is in a joint venture with Aristo Pharma and is slated to enter Phase III in Q320. FYB203 (an Eylea bio-similar) is partnered with Klinge and could enter Phase III in mid-2020. FY19 revenue from partners was €33.2m. The reported operating loss was €2.3m with an operational cash outflow, including JV investment, of €6.2m.

