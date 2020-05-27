Complementary & Alternative Medicine Market Worth $296.3 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global complementary and alternative medicine market size is projected to reach USD 296.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A comparatively high demand for alternative medicine across developing countries and expanding applications of traditional medicine practiced in Asia are two key driving factors of the market. China and India are the key contributors to the Asia Pacific region and thus are offering significant momentum to the revenue generation by complementary and alternative treatment through the study period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Botanicals are the most ancient form of alternative treatment practices, which include herbal and natural treatment supplements along with another natural form of treatments incorporating oils, herbs, and other curative supplements

The botanicals intervention segment dominated the global market throughout the study period, whereas magnetic intervention is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2020 to 2027

Mind and body healing oriented traditional medicines are some of the most frequently adopted forms of alternate therapies worldwide. Mind and body intervention incorporates various forms of energy and mind exercises to heal ailments

Yoga has dominated the global complementary and alternative medicine market throughout the study period, whereas hypnotherapy is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period

Europe is anticipated to witness highest market share over the forecast period. Rising preference for alternative treatment approaches among patients will drive the regional market for complementary and alternative medicine.

Key industry participants include Nordic Nutraceuticals, Pure encapsulations, LLC, AYUSH Ayurvedic Pte Ltd, and Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company

Companies are inclined toward strategic partnerships to establish their presence in the market; for instance, in June 2019 , AstraZeneca partnered with Luye Pharma Group to market a herbal therapy

The herbal medicine product is developed from red yeast rice and is formulated to assist patients suffering from cholesterol. With this partnership, AstraZeneca is set to expand its

Read 200 page research report with ToC on "Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Intervention (Magnetic Intervention, Energy Healing), By Distribution Method (E-Sales, Direct Sales), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027"

In addition, increase in the number of licensed and trained physicians who can offer state-of-the-art complementary therapies is set to boost patient preference toward traditional medicine. It is becoming integral in the healthcare system in Asia, especially in China wherein most of the hospitals in the country have distinct departments and wards that are dedicated to traditional therapeutic approaches.

Moreover, in terms of research, CAM has reached a remunerative stage. This can be attributed to the rising pool of scientists working at established universities across U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific who are focusing on building a robust foundation for the alternative treatment targeted toward Parkinson's disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Grand View Research has segmented the global complementary and alternative medicine market on the basis of intervention, distribution method, and region:

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Intervention Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Botanicals



Ayurveda





Naturopathy





Homeopathy



Acupuncture



Mind & Body Healing



Yoga





Meditation





Energy Healing





Eden Energy Medicine







Others





Chakra Healing





Hypnotherapy





Kinesiology





Magnetic Intervention





Magnetic Resonance Therapy







Bio-magnetic Therapy

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Distribution Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Direct Sales



E-Sales



Distance Correspondence

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



France





Germany





Switzerland





Austria





Spain





Norway





Denmark





Sweden





Belgium





Netherlands





U.K.





Ireland



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





Hong Kong





Singapore





New Zealand



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

Israel





UAE





South Africa

