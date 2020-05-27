

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK), or the Alliance partners, have agreed to leverage leader-follower scheme to enhance efficiency of the three partner companies. Under the new cooperation business model, the member companies plan to build on existing Alliance benefits in areas such as joint purchasing by leveraging their respective leadership positions and geographic strengths to support their partners' business development.



The leader-follower scheme is expected to deliver model investment reductions of up to 40% for vehicles fully under the scheme. Close to 50% of Alliance models will be developed and produced under the leader-follower scheme by 2025. The leader-follower scheme will also be extended from platforms and powertrains to all key technologies with leadership assigned as: Autonomous driving: Nissan; E-body, the core system of the electric-electronic architecture: Renault. For connected-car technologies, Renault will lead Android-based platform, while Nissan will lead in China.



The Alliance also agreed the principle of naming different parts of the world as reference regions, with each company focusing on its core regions. Nissan will be the reference for China, North America and Japan; Renault in Europe, Russia, South America and North Africa; and Mitsubishi Motors in ASEAN and Oceania.



