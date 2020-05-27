

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The downturn in Austria's manufacturing sector caused by the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, showed signs of easing in May, survey results from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The headline UniCredit Bank manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 40.4 in May from a record low of 31.6 in April.



Nonetheless, the score remained below the neutral 50.0 threshold and remained at its second lowest level since early 2009.



Data showed slower but marked falls in both output and new orders, alongside a softer decline in employment in May.



With the reopening of operations at a number of companies, the rate of decline in output and new orders eased from April. Notably, May data showed a second straight record rise in stocks of finished goods.



Prices paid for raw materials and semi-manufactured goods declined at the quickest pace since July 2012. At the same time, output charges fell to the greatest extent for 11 years.



Lastly, the survey showed only a moderate improvement in manufacturers' expectations towards output over the next 12 months from a record low in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

