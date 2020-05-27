

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 27.05.2020 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS BT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 115 (120) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS PEARSON TO 'SELL' ('HOLD') - TARGET 400 (450) PENCE - BERENBERG RAISES FUTURE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1600 (1500) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERNSTEIN CUTS IAG PRICE TARGET TO 400 (490) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - COMMERZBANK CUTS TUI TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 6.00 (4.50) EUR - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS AB FOODS PRICE TARGET TO 2200 (2260) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - JEFFERIES RAISES IP GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 80 (73) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES UNITE GROUP TO 'OVERWEIGHT' ('NEUTRAL') - TARGET 900 (950) P - LIBERUM CUTS GO-AHEAD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1350 (1500) PENCE - 'BUY' - LIBERUM CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 2600 (4200) PENCE - 'HOLD' - LIBERUM RAISES MARSTONS PRICE TARGET TO 90 (65) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 2900 (3100) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de