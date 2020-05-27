New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management and online ad monetization technology, today announced the expansion of Hakuna's affiliate marketing program to now include Numuni client installations.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/56637_5df3098ec494eb85_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/56637_5df3098ec494eb85_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/56637_5df3098ec494eb85_003full.jpg

The Online Advertising Market was valued at $304.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $982.82 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025 (Source: Mordor Intelligence). This will push digital ad spending to equal, if not surpass for the 1st time, half of global ad spending.

The Numuni platform monetizes the affiliate marketing teams efforts while providing the consumer (client install) the benefits of exclusive access to a partner's media platform in exchange for their unused computational power. This exclusive access may include 'ad-free' viewing, member only website sections, in-game specials and more, dependent on the particular partner platform.

Check out the Numuni (pronounced 'New Money') video on YouTube:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOLFoj4zkKw

Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds said "Now that phase 2 is in full swing, we look forward to new installations along with upgrading our existing 6,000+ beta testers. We continue to develop Numuni's platform while phase 2 brings about a revenue generating production version. As discussed, each installation will net $2 per month in revenues."

"Hakuna's affiliate marketing program is a fantastic fit for Numuni without detriment to Hakuna, a win-win for both companies and the growing affiliate marketing team." commented Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed.

What is Numuni? (https://numuni.io/)

Numuni is a powerful monetization platform developed for digital media publishers, software providers, and online games. It enables the privacy-friendly monetization of users' spare computer processing power, incentivizing participation through premium digital media content distribution. Numuni is a revolutionary solution to the increasing impotence of traditional digital advertising strategies. Freed resources are pooled to form a distributed supercomputer that can mine cryptocurrency, run scientific simulations, train AIs, perform 3D rendering, and undertake many more tasks.

Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds recent podcast link Anchor.FM: https://anchor.fm/stock-market-podcast

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

About Numuni:

Numuni is a technology platform that aims to disrupt the digital marketplace for paid content by making use of the vast amount of unused computing resource that personal computer desktops have. By working with the world's largest media publication companies, Numuni will tap into their user base, achieving massive distributed super computing power. This system will revolutionize the market, allowing for true, on-demand, scalable computational power for sale on the Numuni marketplace.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

Contact: invest@sunkissedindustries.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56637