Technavio has been monitoring the medical textiles market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Getinge AB, KARL OTTO BRAUN GmbH Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Schouw Co., and TWE GmbH Co. KG are some of the major market participants. The demand for non-woven medical textiles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for non-woven medical textiles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Medical Textiles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Medical Textiles Market is segmented as below:

Application Surgical Healthcare And Hygiene Products Extracorporeal

Product Woven Medical Textiles Non-woven Medical Textiles Knitted Textiles

Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Medical Textiles Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical textiles market report covers the following areas:

Medical Textiles Market size

Medical Textiles Market trends

Medical Textiles Market industry analysis

This study identifies demand for nanofibers in the medical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the medical textiles market growth during the next few years.

Medical Textiles Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the medical textiles market, including some of the vendors such as Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Getinge AB, KARL OTTO BRAUN GmbH Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Schouw Co., and TWE GmbH Co. KG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical textiles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Medical Textiles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical textiles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical textiles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical textiles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical textiles market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Woven medical textiles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-woven medical textiles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Knitted textiles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Surgical Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare and hygiene products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Extracorporeal Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Getinge AB

KARL OTTO BRAUN GmbH Co. KG

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Schouw Co.

TWE GmbH Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

