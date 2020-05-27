Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Hammer-News: Neue Studie übertrifft die kühnsten Erwartungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q2FS ISIN: NO0010405640 Ticker-Symbol: 4QG 
Stuttgart
27.05.20
08:41 Uhr
6,150 Euro
-0,060
-0,97 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2020 | 12:17
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2020

Oslo, 27 May 2020. The Annual General Meeting in PCI Biotech Holding ASA took place today, 27 May 2020.

All proposals were resolved by the Annual General Meeting as presented in the notice convening the general meeting distributed on 6 May 2020.

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are available on www.pcibiotech.com.

Contact information:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • PCI Biotech Minutes AGM_27 May 2020 with appendices (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/706f9c8b-3cdb-4577-baa4-9b3bdbc6d8b1)
PCI BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.