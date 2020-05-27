Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020
Hammer-News: Neue Studie übertrifft die kühnsten Erwartungen!
27.05.2020 | 12:40
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 26 May 2020 were:

116.19c  Capital only USD (cents)
94.02p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
119.20c  Including current year income USD (cents)
96.46p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 02nd
January 2020, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue.
