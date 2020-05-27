

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate rose during the February to April period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose to 3.8 percent during the February to April period from 3.7 percent during the January to March period.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 174,100 during February to April period from 173,000 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 11.2 percent in the three months ended April.



The employment rate fell slightly to 59.9 during February to April from 60.3 percent in the preceding three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de