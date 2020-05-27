Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), ranked in the top third of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies in the US, and leader in converging Identity Governance, Application GRC and Cloud Privileged Access Management solutions, is pleased to announce that our longstanding partner Nixu Corporation has reached Diamond Level Status as one of the first Saviynt Solutions Partners in the EMEA region.

"Saviynt is proud of our relationship with Nixu. Our partnership supports clients with first-class integrated solutions and services that provide deep access visibility and intelligent identity insights strengthening their security posture," stated Scott Plutko, Saviynt's Senior Vice President, Global Partners. "Enterprises will be able to leverage Saviynt's Identity 3.0 to support their digital transformation journey. It's a powerful combination, and we're excited that our longtime partnership with Nixu has reached this level."

Nixu is able to extend its Saviynt service offers to its clients with top-notch expertise ranging from consulting services up to Saviynt product implementations. Nixu's extensive experience and deep competence, both in the field of identity and access management as well as cybersecurity, is of a great asset for the enterprise and our common customers.

Saviynt's Partner program is designed to build strategic alignment and lay the foundation for future growth through enhanced incentives and intense customer focus. Saviynt's Partner program includes specialized training sessions with instructor-led and on-demand offerings, as well as internal use and testing licenses.

"Digital identity is the most important enabler of digital business and therefore the protection and management of digital identities is extremely important. We are pleased to be able to support our clients in this work by integrating the world-leading technology vendors' identity and access management solutions with our cybersecurity services and providing an insight into our clients' security posture," said Kati Niemi, Business Unit Leader Identity and Access Management at Nixu. "For many years, we have been very pleased with our cooperation with Saviynt and above all their first-class solutions. During this time, we have successfully supported several of our clients with secure implementations of Saviynt's identity and access management solutions."

About Nixu Corporation:

Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, easy access to digital services, and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of over 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots, we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.nixu.com

About Saviynt:

Saviynt's Identity 3.0 is the innovative, disruptive Identity Governance and Administration solution. We converge IGA, granular application access, cloud security, and cloud privileged access into our Intelligent Identity Hub, where we draw the security perimeter at identity and ensure the principle of least privilege with usage analytics. We provide industry's most comprehensive out-of-the-box continuous compliance controls library and cross-application Separation of Duties (SOD) risk rules for mission-critical applications such as SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP EBS, Epic, Cerner, Infor, Microsoft Dynamics 365, PeopleSoft, Salesforce and Workday. Saviynt's governance solution extends security for IaaS providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, and collaboration or data storage platforms such as Office 365, SharePoint, Box, NetApp, and more. Saviynt has recently ranked number #1535 in the Inc 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

For more information, please contact Sonia Awan at sonia.awan@saviynt.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005049/en/

Contacts:

Sonia Awan

sonia.awan@saviynt.com